Saptari, July 26: A couple died after being electrocuted while charging an electric rickshaw in Pouwā, Ward No. 2 of Rupani Rural Municipality in Saptari today.

According to Police Inspector Uday Kumar Rai of the District Police Office, 45-year-old Baleshwar Khang Mandal and his 42-year-old wife Ramkumari Khang died after receiving an electric shock while trying to charge their battery-powered rickshaw.

Inspector Rai said the husband was electrocuted first while attempting to charge the vehicle at their home. When his wife rushed to save him, she too was electrocuted. Both died on the spot, police confirmed.

