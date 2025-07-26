

Kathmandu, July 26: In a major political shakeup within the Nepali Congress (NC) in Bagmati Province, 21 provincial lawmakers have jointly submitted a no-confidence motion against Bahadur Singh Lama, aiming to remove him from his role as both the Parliamentary Party (PP) leader and Chief Minister.

The motion, spearheaded by NC leader Indra Baniya, includes the signatures of 21 members of the Provincial Assembly. It calls for Lama’s ouster from the party leadership and his dismissal as Chief Minister. This internal move comes shortly after three NC ministers — Bimal Thakuri (Culture and Tourism), Madhukumar Shrestha (Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation), and Meen Krishna Maharjan (Youth and Sports) — resigned from their ministerial posts. Their signatures also appear on the motion submitted to the party’s provincial caucus.

The development signals a decisive rift within the NC’s Bagmati leadership, as the party pursues a formal route to replace its own Chief Minister through the provincial assembly process.

People’s News Monitoring Service

Ask ChatGPT