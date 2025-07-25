Kathmandu, July 25: Speaker Devraj Ghimire called on President Ramchandra Paudel today.

The meeting between President Paudel and Speaker Ghimire took place at the President’s Office in Sittalniwas.

During the meeting, Speaker Ghimire briefed about his visit to Geneva from July 29 to 31.

Speaker Ghimire informed President Poudel about Nepal's participation in the World Conference of Speakers of Parliaments to be held in Geneva, according to the Presidential Secretariat.

Speaker Ghimire is scheduled to travel to Geneva on July 27 to participate in the World Conference of Speakers.

People’s News Monitoring Service.