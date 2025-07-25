The SCO Media and Think Tank Conference has been underway in Zhengzhou, Henan Province of China, since July 23.

The major sessions of the Conference were convened today.

This Conference serves as a prelude to the 25th Summit of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), scheduled to be held from August 31 this year.

Running through July 27, the Conference has brought together more than 400 intellectuals and media representatives from various countries.

The participants will engage in in-depth discussions on key topics including the 'strengthening strategic alignment and deepening political mutual trust', 'safeguarding regional security and addressing global challenges', 'expanding political cooperation for shared prosperity', 'enhancing people-to-people exchanges' and 'promoting mutual learning among civilizations' and 'advancing multilateral-ism and upholding equity and justice', according to the orgnisers.

It is said the Conference emphasizes the benefits of knowledge exchange among different social and cultural civilizations. It also aims to spread the message of multilateral cooperation, equality, justice, and building a shared future.

The main agenda includes a plenary session, parallel sessions, and various exchange activities.

The event, held under the theme "Upholding the Shanghai Spirit to Build a More Beautiful Home," will also witness the release of significant documents, including the “Shanghai Cooperation Organization Media and Think Tank Summit Zhengzhou Consensus.”

Think tank reports on topics such as human civilization, Chinese philosophy, and the protection of cultural heritage are also expected to be unveiled during the event.

The Executive Chairs from the National News Agency (RSS) and Gorkhapatra Corporation are among the media representatives from Nepal participating in the event. Similarly, several government officials are also attending the Conference. (RSS)

People’s Review reporter adds: In today’s discussion session, participants expressed their trust in multilateralism, food security, mutual cooperation under the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

They pointed our misinformation created through the AI and propaganda against the shared future of humanity.

Participants focused on “upholding the Shanghai Spirit to build a more beautiful world”.

The summit is going to conclude issuing a Zhengzhou Consensus.

