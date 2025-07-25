Kathmandu, July 25: Nepal and India have agreed on the text of an Agreement on Mutual Legal Assistance on Criminal Matters during home secretary-level meetings in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Previously, the lack of a formal legal assistance pact and an expired extradition treaty created challenges in handing over criminals. Both countries had relied on mutual understanding for extraditions in the absence of a valid treaty.

“The agreement text has been finalised and now requires cabinet approval in both countries, followed by signatures at the home minister or secretary level,” said Home Ministry Spokesperson Ram Chandra Tiwari.

India's Home Ministry welcomed the progress and reaffirmed commitment to concluding a revised extradition treaty, under negotiation since 2005. While the updated draft was discussed, disagreements—especially on extraditing third-country nationals—remain unresolved.

Nepal signed a similar mutual legal assistance deal with China during President Xi Jinping’s 2019 visit. Nepal and India had originally signed an extradition treaty in 1953, which has since expired. A draft treaty was agreed upon in 2005 but stalled over contentious provisions.

The meeting also covered wider security cooperation: strengthening border surveillance, curbing illegal crossings, tackling drug trafficking, halting third-country nationals’ entry, and sharing intelligence. Discussions included enhancing border infrastructure, repairing boundary pillars, expanding road and rail links, and fast-tracking the India-funded Nepal Police Academy.

Both sides agreed to boost vigilance at major crossings and encourage use of integrated check posts (ICPs) to better track cross-border movements.

The meeting—held after a nine-year gap—was led by Nepal’s Home Secretary Gokarna Mani Duwadee and India’s Home Secretary Govind Mohan.