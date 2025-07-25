Kathmandu, July 25: The Morimla border pass between Nepal and China will be opened on August 10 for trade for 20 days. The border pass in Upper Dolpa, border between Nepal and China will remain opened for 20 days for trade purpose for the local people around the border area, said Pemma Wangchen Gurung, vice-chairman of the She-Phoksundo Rural Municipality.

Authorities from both the countries agreed to open the border trade for 20 days from August 10 to 29. After discussions with officials from Dongba Province under Shigatse County, China, the decision was made.

The Morimla border pass is opened once a year for the three municipalities of Upper Dolpa. This year, 2,200 people have obtained border entry passes to cross the border for business, said Assistant Chief District Officer Damodar Gyawali

As per the municipality's demand, the Armed Police Force and Nepal Police will be mobilized to the border during this period. It was opened for 15 days last year. The residents of Upper Dolpa buy daily necessities, clothes, and various machinery from the Morimla checkpoint, which has been open for a long time.

Since Upper Dolpa is geographically remote and the transportation costs are high when purchasing Nepali goods, they have been purchasing Chinese materials at cheap prices for a year.

People’s News Monitoring Service.