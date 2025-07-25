Kathmandu, July 25: Speaker Devraj Ghimire has said that it is necessary to end the situation of responding voices only after the street protests.

He made this statement while receiving bamboo-made materials handed over by the leadership of Tirtha Raj Bhattarai, Mayor of Diktel Rupakot Majhuwagadhi Municipality, Khotang, at Singha Durbar on Thursday.

He said that it is necessary to end the situation of minimum hearings only after creating a forced situation by taking to the streets and protesting on every issue. He said that if the demands are impractical, irrelevant, or unfair, then it should be said at that time. He also said that if despite efforts, there is no hearing, taking to the streets is not unconstitutional.

Ghimire said that bamboo can be used in many places and its importance is significant.

People’s News Monitoring Service.