By P.R. Pradhan in Zhengzhou, China

Zhengzhou, July 25: Hundreds of foreign and Chinese media persons and members of think tanks gathered in Zhengzhou, Henan Province of China, discussed the need for more coordination to build a new model of "unity in diversity," "strengthen mutual trust and create a peaceful and stable environment in the world."



Organized by the Xinhua News Agency, China Academy for Social Sciences and Henan Provincial People’s Government, in association with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), kicked off on July 24 amidst a grand ceremony. Ministers, media leaders and senior think tank members from different countries expressed a strong commitment for strengthening mutual trust and create a peaceful globe.

They lauded for direction of a mutually reinforcing partnership, global peace and prosperity. The summit is expected to deepen cooperation between the SCO member states and other relevant stakeholders.



More than 200 media personnel from more than two dozen countries, as well as heads of diplomatic missions and representatives from the United Nations, participated in six different sessions held on Thursday, July 24.

The Zhangzhaun Declaration is expected to be issued after different sessions are being held on Friday, July 25.



The main theme of the summit, which is being attended by representatives of SCO member states, observers and high representatives of dialogue partners, media and think tanks, is "Developing the Shanghai Spirit and Building a Common Home."

The conference is being attended by the Nepali Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Indira Rana, the former Ambassador to China, Leelamani Poudyal, representatives from different media organisations, and members of Nepali think tanks.

