Kathmandu, July 25: Forty-seven Nepali women attempting to reach Kuwait on visit visas were deported from New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport and repatriated to Nepal. Indian authorities detained them for not possessing a mandatory No Objection Certificate (NOC), and, with the help of the Nepali Embassy in New Delhi, they were sent back to Nepal via the Sunauli border on Thursday night.

Rupandehi Chief District Officer Basudev Ghimire confirmed that the women were escorted to the border by a team led by Senior Superintendent of Police Prakash Malla from the Nepali Embassy and handed over to local authorities. The women are now en route to Kathmandu under police supervision.

In response, Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak has ordered a comprehensive investigation. The Ministry of Home Affairs stated that the minister has tasked the Anti-Human Trafficking Bureau with thoroughly investigating the incident and ensuring legal action against those responsible. He also called for a wider investigation into unlawful foreign employment practices.

People's News Monitoring Service