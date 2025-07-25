Kathmandu, July 25: A trilateral cooperation agreement has been signed between the Kathmandu-based Global Academy of Tourism and Hospitality Education (GATE) and the city of Tono, Japan, for student exchange in the tourism and hospitality sector. The agreement will provide Nepali students with internship opportunities in Japan and add a new dimension to cultural exchange and human resource development between the two countries.

The main objective of the agreement is to provide Nepali students with first-hand experience of the Japanese hospitality industry. This initiative will support the development of human resources required for hospitality, thereby promoting international exchange and multicultural coexistence between Nepal and Japan. It is believed that this will also play an important role in laying the foundation for accepting foreign human resources in Japan in the future.

A significant agreement was signed between Gate College, Tono City, and Tono Co. Ltd. The signing ceremony was held through a virtual presence of representatives from all three parties via Zoom.

