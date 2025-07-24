Kathmandu, July 24: The Embassy of Pakistan in Kathmandu organized a literary event – poetry symposium, titled “Aalmi Mushaira; Urdu, Shaairi Ki Zubaan”عالمی مشاعرہ، اردو، شاعری کی زبان on July 22 in collaboration with Sahitya Academy, Nepal.

Special Guests included Siraj Ahmed Farooqi, UML MP and Ms Kalpana Miya, Maoist Center MP. The event was attended by Urdu enthusiasts, including politicians, intellectuals, social activists, and officials of the Pakistan Embassy. The aim of the event was to highlight literary linkages between Pakistan and Nepal and strengthen friendly relations, particularly in the cultural domain.

Famous Urdu poets, including Dr Zafar Eleeg, Dr Saqib Harooni, President Sahitya Academy, Nepal, Dr. Afzal Manglori, Furqan Faizi, Musharaf Ali Khan, Zahid Azad Jhanda Nagri, Ghalib Dareeb, Altaf Farifta and Ms Sapna Ahsaas read their poetic narrations and won accolades.

The guests appreciated the efforts of the Government of Pakistan in promoting culture and art and its showcasing in Nepal. They lauded the Pakistan Embassy for bringing together Urdu poets and promoting Urdu language. Prakash Sayami, acclaimed Nepali film director and writer, in his remarks, highlighted the universality and versatility of Urdu language, particularly the depth of Urdu poetry.

Pakistani Ambassador Abrar H. Hashmi thanked Sahitya Academy, Nepal as well as individual poets for their contributions in Urdu language. He also highlighted the importance of deepening cooperation between the literary institutions of Nepal and Pakistan, particularly exchanging literature and promotion of languages, such as Urdu and Nepali.

People’s News Monitoring Service.