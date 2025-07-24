By Our Reporter

Weeks after the government formed a committee to investigate the tampering of the cooling-off period provision in the much-talked-about Civil Service Bill, it has now become clear that the ruling UML and its chair and PM KP Sharma Oli had played the foul game.

The provision was altered after the State Affairs committee endorsed it and the House of Representatives passed it. The lawmakers have made hectic exercises to include the provision of a two-year cooling-off period for civil servants to get appointed to the constitutional bodies after their retirement. The parliamentary committee and the House passed the Bill with the provision, but later, it was found that the provision was altered by inserting a new clause.

When the committee is studying the case, UML lawmakers in the Upper House submitted an amendment proposal stating that the cooling-off provision was unnecessary. Moreover, the UML lawmakers said they submitted the amendment proposals at the suggestion of the parliamentary party, which means in PM KP Sharma Oli's instruction.

This shows how the PM and his party were exhibiting double standards in the cooling-off provision.

Nepali Congress leader Shekhar Koirala has strongly opposed the UML's proposal, terming it objectionable. In a statement shared on social media, he accused the UML of displaying double standards and betraying the people.

Now that all parties are in favour of the cooling-off period, the amendment proposals may not be endorsed as UML does not enjoy a majority in the House committee. But the incident revealed how dishonest UML is in dealing with other parties. With the registration of the amendment proposals by the UML lawmakers, it has now become clear that the alteration was done in the guidance of PM Oli.