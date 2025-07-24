Bhaktapur, July 24: Two teenage sisters from Surkhet were found dead on Wednesday morning in their rented room at Sintiatar, Madhyapur Thimi Municipality-9.

According to police, 17-year-old Menuka Kandel and her 15-year-old sister Srijana Kandel, originally from Panchapuri Municipality-8, Surkhet, were discovered hanging from the same rope in the passageway of the house where they had been living on the ground floor.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Nawaraj Dhungana, chief of the Thimi Police Circle, confirmed the deceased were siblings. The house owner informed police that the girls had moved in just two weeks ago. Preliminary reports suggest they had run away from home before settling there.

DSP Dhungana said further investigation will proceed once their family members are reached, as police have not yet established contact. A detailed inquiry is ongoing.

BAJURA – In a separate incident, two elderly people died on the spot when a jeep crashed in Himali Rural Municipality, Bajura, on Wednesday morning.

Inspector Dev Bahadur Chaudhary of the District Police Office, Bajura, identified the deceased as 76-year-old Bija Rokaya and 75-year-old Bacha Rokaya, residents of Kyudi in Himali-5. The accident occurred at Tunigada while the vehicle (Ba Pra 03–001 Ja 0338) was headed from Kyudi village to the ward office.

Police believe the jeep, overcrowded with passengers heading to renew their social security documents, lost control on the rugged road. Fifteen others were injured.

Himali Rural Municipality has sent health workers and an ambulance to the site, said Chief Administrative Officer Kul Bahadur Thapa. Police say further investigation is underway.

