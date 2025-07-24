By Our Reporter

The recent moves and statements made by Nepali Congress leader Shekhar Koirala have shaken the base of the NC-UML alliance. Moreover, his activities have snatched away the sleep of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and NC president Sher Bahadur Deuba, who, according to an agreement made last year, will become Prime Minister in June next year.

But Koirala's move has posed a threat to the agreement. Irked by the disciplinary actions taken by the party against the leaders loyal to him, Koirala seems determined to teach a lesson to the party leadership. He has strongly criticised the present coalition government led by Oli, stating that the government failed to deliver and address the public frustrations.

Recently, he held meetings with CPN (Maoist Centre) chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal, and former president Bidya Bhandari. The meetings were portrayed as a design to topple the government. He also held a meeting with lawmakers and ministers close to him, and he reportedly told the ministers to be ready to quit their positions.

Koirala, who has already launched a campaign to become the party president in the upcoming party general convention, looks more aggressive towards party president Sher Bahadur Deuba. Considering Koirala's move, former office bearers on Monday held a meeting and met Deuba on Tuesday.

Moreover, when independent lawmaker Amaresh Kumar Singh said that the next PM would be Koirala, not Deuba, many were shocked, and a few believed him too.

However, before becoming the PM, Koirala needs to become parliamentary party leader, which looks impossible. The chances of dividing UML in the leadership of Bidya Bhandari are now slim. As such, Koirala cannot become PM for now. However, he intends to exert pressure on Deuba to withdraw the disciplinary actions taken against a few NC leaders, because non-cooperation from Koirala could prevent Deuba from becoming PM in June next year.