By Our Reporter

The announcement of former President Bidya Devi Bhandari to return to active politics has caused a commotion in the ruling CPN-UML, which was under total control of KP Sharma Oli for the past few years.

However, party chairman Oli managed to prevent Bidya's return to active politics by taking a crucial decision at the two-day central committee meeting that ended on Tuesday midnight. The meeting officially decided that the former President should not be allowed to active party politics.

When Oli announced his decision to prevent Bidya from returning to active politics, his decision faced opposition from Vice-Chairmen Surendra Pandey and Yubaraj Gyawali, and leader Karna Thapa and others.

Although Oli succeeded in averting the former President's entry in the party, the UML is sure to suffer from factionalism in the days to come. Even in the central committee meeting, many leaders openly spoke against Oli's strategies to not allow Bidya to formally join the UML.

The UML leaders had also been divided for and against Bhandari's return to active politics. Those leaders and cadres close to PM Oli and those enjoying power were speaking against the former President's decision to return to politics, while some senior leaders and honest UML cadres have been backing her decisions. Leaders like Ishwar Pokharel, Yubaraj Gyawali, Surendra Padey and Gokul Baskota have openly supported Bhandari while Shankar Pokharel, Preadip Gyawali, Mahesh Basnet and Bishnu Rimal have strongly opposed Bhandari's return.

The UML held a series of meetings focusing on Bhandari's decisions. It held secretariat meeting, politburo and central committee meetings in a week. Although the meetings were said to be held to discuss the statute convention of the party, they mainly dwelt on Bhandri's announcement and ways to prevent her from returning to politics. Bhandari said she had already renewed her membership, and general secretary Shankar Pokhrel in an interview confirmed that. However, when Bhandari decided to contest the election of party chair, the UML leaders close to Oli said that her membership was in a pending position. What they said was a sheer lie, considering the previous statements made by Shankar Pokharel and Kashinath Adhikari.

When the debate started spilling, Oli and Bhandari held a one-on-one meeting at the party headquarters. However, they did not share what they discussed.

When the central committee meeting on Tuesday decided not to allow the former president to return to active politics, Bhandari said that no one could prevent her in her mission to return to party politics.

Prime Minister Oli even sought the help of NC president Deuba to prevent Bhandari's entry in active politics, and most NC leaders agreed that the former President's return to party politics wouldn't send a good message. No matter what the UML decided, the announcement of Bhandari and the counter move of Oli has sown the seed of a new division in the UML. From the central committee to the lower committees, many UML leaders are seen more loyal to Bhandari than Oli because of the dictatorial attitude of the latter in handling the parties and treating the opponents in the party.