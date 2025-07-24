BY Our Reporter

Minister for Federal Affairs and General Administration Raj Kumar Gupta stepped down last week after an audio recording leaked in which the Minister was heard asking bribe.

Although Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli tried his best to protect Gupta, he quit and refuted that the voice heard in the audio was not his.

But a lab test proved that the voices heard in the audio was Gupta's.

Gupta had sought bribe for transferring employees to ease registering the land of Lichibari in Pokhara in individuals' name.

Sujan Lama, who has been reportedly collecting millions of rupees in the name of registering 135 ropanis of land in the individuals' name, has tried to transfer the land by transferring the officials of the Kaski Land Revenue Office. Gupta was bribed for the task. Even Minister Balaram Adhikari and former Minister Ranjita Shrestha were involved in the scam. The UML committee of Kaski had already demanded dismissal of Adhikari while Ranjita's involved in the scam has also been proved.

This is the fourth big land scam after Lalita Niwas, Giri Bandhu Tea Estate and Patanjali Yog, and in all three, powerful ministers and even PMs are found involved, indicating that powerful politicians often resort to corruption or tend to protect those involved in corrupt activities.