Janakpur, July 24: The Madhesh provincial government is facing internal discord among ruling coalition partners, as disagreements emerge over the power-sharing arrangement. The tussle for leadership has intensified between the two major coalition members—Nepali Congress and CPN-UML—who both seek to take the helm, despite the earlier understanding of a rotational leadership model.

It has been nearly 14 months since the Janamat Party assumed leadership of the Madhesh government. Satish Kumar Singh of the Janamat Party took over as Chief Minister on Jestha 25 last year. This came after the central coalition—then led by Maoist Centre Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’—collapsed, paving the way for a new alliance between the Congress and UML, supported by Janamat and LSP.

Following the change at the federal level, a corresponding shift took place in Madhesh Province. A four-party coalition government was formed, including Congress, UML, Janamat, and LSP. According to coalition leaders, there had been an understanding that leadership of the provincial government would rotate among partners.

With that agreement now becoming a point of contention, serious questions are being raised about the future stability of the coalition. While the government is not currently at risk of collapse, lobbying for leadership change has already begun.

The Nepali Congress has intensified efforts to claim its turn at leadership. Krishna Yadav, leader of the party’s Madhesh parliamentary caucus, has been meeting with senior leaders at the center, arguing that the Janamat Party's term is over and Congress should now lead the province.

Yadav said, “It was agreed at the center that the Madhesh government leadership would rotate every year. In line with that, the first term was given to Janamat.

Yadav clarified that there’s no discord within the coalition itself, but insisted that the prior agreement must be honored. “The leadership change should happen without altering the coalition structure. Whoever leads next will still come from within this alliance,” he said.

UML’s Madhesh parliamentary party leader and Physical Infrastructure Minister Saroj Yadav also confirmed that there was a prior understanding for rotational leadership. He emphasized the need for dialogue and resolution, while noting that the matter had not caused government instability. “No official decision has come from the central alliance yet, nor has our party issued any directive,” he said.

Until further discussion occurs, the current leadership will remain in place, he added, asserting that the government is functioning without major issues.

Meanwhile, the Janamat Party has dismissed the leadership change debate as unnecessary. Chief Minister Singh maintained that there was never any formal agreement to rotate leadership. “There is no clear majority in Madhesh, so this is a coalition government. If top central leaders order a change, we will abide by it—but there was no deal for a rotating chief ministership,” Singh asserted.

Until a central-level decision is made, he said, the current government under his leadership will continue to function.

