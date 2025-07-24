Sindhupalchok, July 24: A total of 203 Nepalis stranded in Kerung, China, following the Bhotekoshi flood have been safely brought back to Nepal through the Chinese border on Wednesday.

The Chinese side escorted the stranded Nepalis up to the Miteri Bridge, where officials from Nepal, including Sindhupalchok Chief District Officer Kiran Thapa and other security personnel, received them.

The rescued individuals, mostly drivers and their assistants, returned in 20 buses. They had been stuck in Kerung since the floods damaged the Nepal-China border customs point in Rasuwagadhi after the Lhende River flooded on July 8.

The Nepali government had requested assistance from the Chinese authorities for the rescue operation.

People’s News Monitoring Service