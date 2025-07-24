Kathmandu, July 24: Following the CPN-UML Central Committee's (CC) decision to bar former President Bidya Devi Bhandari from active party politics, Chairman KP Sharma Oli has adopted a tougher stance. He believes Bhandari’s growing activism could divide the party and is ready to take disciplinary action against CC members who openly support her. The establishment faction is monitoring pro-Bhandari members and may soon seek clarifications from them.

In response, Bhandari’s camp has opted for a “wait and see” approach. She held internal consultations on Wednesday and is expected to hold a press conference soon. Meanwhile, Oli has ramped up surveillance of her political activity at her Bhangal residence. “We’re committed to party unity, but will act against any disruption,” said a standing committee member from Oli's camp.

Binod Dhakal, a leader close to Bhandari, said discussions were ongoing and expressed hope for a resolution through dialogue. On Wednesday, several UML leaders visited Bhandari's residence, where options like legal challenge and public mobilization were discussed, but no decision was reached.

At Tuesday's CC meeting, UML cited constitutional grounds to justify barring Bhandari from party politics, arguing that a former President must remain above partisan lines. The party maintained that the President, as Head of State, guardian of the Constitution, and symbol of unity, should not engage in active politics. The decision not to renew her party membership was proposed by Oli and formally endorsed.

Releasing a press statement, UML’s Publicity Chief Rajendra Gautam said Bhandari’s political re-entry had drawn serious concern and was officially rejected. While expressing respect for her as a former President, the party urged her to honor that role and not re-enter active politics. Oli reportedly criticized her ambitions and condemned her attempts to rejoin party ranks.

Bhandari, however, insists her membership was renewed two years ago, a claim echoed by her allies who say General Secretary Shankar Pokharel had acknowledged it. After announcing her return to politics on June 28, she accused Oli of factionalism and vowed not to back down, escalating the rift within the UML.

People’s News Monitoring Service