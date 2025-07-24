Kathmandu, July 24: The Cabinet on Wednesday declared Madhesh Province a disaster crisis zone, citing severe water shortages due to prolonged drought.

Minister for Water Supply and Sanitation Pradeep Yadav said the decision followed a proposal from the Ministry of Home Affairs. All eight districts in the province are affected.

“The extended lack of rainfall has dried up water sources and lowered groundwater levels, leading to a critical shortage of drinking and irrigation water,” Yadav said.

The declaration was made under Sub-section 1 of Section 32 of the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act, 2017, which allows the government to designate areas as disaster zones through a notice in the Nepal Gazette.

A persistent dry spell during peak monsoon has pushed much of the Tarai, Nepal’s main farming belt, toward an agricultural crisis.

With no water, farmers can’t transplant paddy. Seedbeds are parched, saplings are dying, and a potential food shortage looms in the country’s key rice-growing region.

Earlier, the Madhesh provincial government had already declared the province drought-hit. While it dispatched fire trucks and tankers to distribute drinking water, the supply couldn't meet farming needs.

The ongoing water crisis during mid-monsoon threatens not just local farmers but also the national economy.

Experts say this reflects Nepal’s rising climate vulnerability, with extreme weather events—droughts, erratic rains, and shifting temperatures—becoming more frequent.

People’s News Monitoring Service