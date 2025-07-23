By P.R. Pradhan

We have observed the silver jubilee of the Panchayat system and experienced 36 years of the multiparty democratic era since 1990. Since the April Uprising of 2006, Nepal has entered what political leaders proudly label as the “loktantrik era”—an allegedly advanced and forward-looking political system. Sadly, the reality tells a different story. Since the advent of multiparty democracy, followed by the so-called loktantrik system, the country has been pushed into a downward spiral. Today, the situation has become so hopeless that there are genuine concerns about the nation’s very survival.

Former Prime Minister Madhav Kumar Nepal’s position as a Member of Parliament has been suspended after the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) filed a corruption case against him at the Special Court. The case involves a controversial land deal related to the Patanjali Yogpeeth and Ayurveda Company Nepal. Nepal argues that the CIAA lacks the authority to investigate cabinet decisions. However, he has openly admitted that the cabinet he led permitted the purchase of land beyond the legal ceiling and allowed its disposal in clear violation of national laws. Despite being suspended from Parliament, Nepal continues to hold the post of Chairman of the Unified Socialist Party.

In another scandal, sitting Minister Raj Kumar Gupta resigned after being implicated in the illegal transfer of 135 ropanis of land in Pokhara’s Lichibari area, taking a bribe. He attempted to transfer ownership of the land for personal gain. Meanwhile, Minister for Land Management, Balaram Adhikari, has been accused of accepting a bribe of Rs. 3.2 million in connection with the same land scam. He has refused to step down. Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli has remained conspicuously silent on the issue.

According to reports, a setting was orchestrated between Minister Gupta, Minister Adhikari, Nagarik Unmukti Party Chair Ranjeeta Shrestha (wife of party patron Resham Chaudhary), and middleman Suraj Lama to illegally transfer ownership of the Lichibari land.

Amid these scandals, Prime Minister Oli is rushing to introduce an amendment to the land law, widely seen as an attempt to legalize the misuse of public land for political benefit.

President Ramchandra Paudel also stirred controversy by endorsing a lapsed citizenship bill. Former President Bidya Devi Bhandari had refused to sign the bill, arguing that it was against the national interest. Paudel’s move is widely viewed as an attempt to appease foreign powers at the expense of national sovereignty.

The so-called loktantrik era has been marred by scandal after scandal, most of them involving the misuse of power by political leaders. Here is a list of major corruption cases that have shaken the nation:

Tax Settlement Commission Scam (Rs. 21 billion): Irregular tax waivers were granted to private firms under political influence; Swiss Bank Accounts Mystery: Hidden foreign assets of Nepali leaders remain uninvestigated; Ncell Share Transfer Controversy: Ownership of the telecom giant changed hands through suspicious political meddling; Nepal Airlines Wide-Body Aircraft Procurement: Questionable procurement of aircraft leading to large financial losses; Lalita Niwas Land Grab: Around 114 ropani of prime government land was illegally transferred, implicating former Prime Ministers Madhav Nepal and Baburam Bhattarai, ministers, and business tycoons; Security Printing Press Scandal: A leaked audio recording revealed Minister Gokul Banskota demanding bribes to award a printing contract; Omni COVID Procurement Scam: Substandard PPEs and testing kits were bought at inflated prices, but no serious action was taken; Bhutanese Refugee Scam (2023): Over 700 victims were defrauded with false promises of asylum; several top political and bureaucratic figures are suspected of involvement; Cooperative Fraud Crisis: Billions were embezzled through cooperatives, with names like Rabi Lamichhane, Dhanraj Gurung, Gita Basnet, Ichchha Raj Tamang, and Dev Kumar Nepali surfacing in the fraud; Patanjali Land Scam: Former PM Madhav Nepal again came under fire for helping facilitate illegal land transfers to Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali company; Ministerial Bribery Scandals: Audio clips exposed Minister Raj Kumar Gupta and implicated Balaram Adhikari and Ranjeeta Shrestha in bribery for land deals; Visit Visa Trafficking: Fraudulent UN conference visas were issued for trips to Spain; investigation committees were formed only after opposition pressure.

Since the introduction of multiparty democracy in 1990, Nepal has seen a rise in immoral and irresponsible leadership. Time and again, politicians have sacrificed national interests for personal gain. Notably, Madhav Nepal and Ramchandra Paudel have been accused of lobbying with Indian diplomats simply to secure scholarships for their daughters.

Despite numerous unresolved bilateral issues with India—including persistent border disputes—no leader has shown the courage to address them seriously. Recently, Nepal’s proposal to include Tilaurakot in the UNESCO World Heritage List was rejected, reportedly due to Indian obstruction. Likewise, India has been hindering the import of Nepali steel products.

It is increasingly clear that India does not want to see a strong, independent, and prosperous Nepal. Despite this, our political leaders continue to serve foreign interests, prioritizing personal benefits over national prosperity.