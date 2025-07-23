By Babbler

Baluatar, the official residence of the Prime Minister, can be a venue for political activities; however, it has become the university of the universities in the country. It is because the PM is the chancellor of different universities and he is unable to visit one university after another, therefore, the university officials visit Baluatar even to conduct the university assemblies.

Besides becoming the chancellor of universities, the PM holds the post of the chairperson of different agencies. When the PM, the executive chief of the government, is unable to manage time, those agencies are unable to hold their regular meetings. Why not the PM decentralize his authority, we are unable to get the right answer. Perhaps, our PM believes he is a Superman.

Handigaun Jatra

The Handigaun Jatra is known as an odd and funny event. The present feud in the Rastrya Prajatantra Party (RPP) is like a jatra of Handigaun. At a time when the entire country is seeking the return of the institution of monarchy, the former panchas are fighting for posts. Such acts of the RPP leaders have made a big laugh to those foreign puppets.

The nation is passing through a serious crisis, and there is the question on the existence of the nation but those claimed to be patriotic leaders, are engaged in fighting against each other instead of launching a mega agitation against the present system imposed by foreigners to destroy this beautiful nation.

To conclude, one can just say, those former panchas lack political culture.

Global warming, climate change and us

The glacier lakes are melting. Himalayas are turning into black mountains. People in the Tarai zone are suffering from an acute shortage of drinking water. Farmers there are unable to plant paddy due to a lack of monsoon rains. Experts say this is an impact of climate change and excessive exploitation of the Chure hills, deforestation and anti-nature human behaviors.

We just talk about the anti-nature human behaviors and expecting foreign grants and donations. Why doesn’t our government do something to protect and preserve nature? The government can launch a nationwide tree plantation campaign; every ward committee could construct water ponds to recharge the groundwater, and every individual could plant trees around their private land. Why don't we do it ourselves?

QUOTES OF THE WEEK

Specially in a country like ours with different circumstances and different difficulties, the nation cannot function only with many leaders.

King Mahendra

The government led by Khilraj Regmi almost accepted the Indian proposal to move the transit point of Sunauli to Lumbini, but later it was stopped after the army and other institutions protested.

The then home minister, Madhav Ghimire, died in Trishuli accident.

The whole world is against Israel because of the genocide in Palestine. The U.S. warns against terrorism in Israel.

Nepal is sure to be a den of terrorists from the open border imposed by India. In such a situation, it is necessary for India to control the border, keeping in mind the possibility of escalating terrorism. There is no point in signing an extradition treaty. India itself is not able to stop the violent crimes in the country. It is necessary to regulate the Nepal-India open border.

Mada Regmi

The activities behind manipulating land have surfaced. It came to light that more than one crore rupees (78+32 lakh) was spent on the transfer of the officer of Malpet (Land Registration Office) in one district and the appointment of the chairman of the land commission in the same district. The same may apply in the 76 districts. Let's calculate the transaction of the bribe amount!

Bindo Neupane

Each day, one corrupt person is born in Nepal. Who is the next after the Land Reform Minister?

Rohit Nepali

Our lives are held up by a rope (Tuin), don’t worry, the rope should not be broken even by the system. Because if the system is broken, you may lose the golden opportunity to drive car comfortably, flout the rules, and seek service from the seat. After all, they will be able to mobilize only when the system is existed!

Deepak Raj Joshi

The political parties of Nepal are the main obstacle to the political stability and prosperity of Nepal.

Keshab Prasad Bhattarai

Federalism has been imposed from abroad to break Nepal and loot the nation. Alternatively, local self-government can be introduced based on the principle of decentralization of power. If the present federalism is continued, the country may dissolve.

Kiran Acharya

So far as the examples of communists are found, there is no place for anyone other than themselves. Not only for the king, but there is no place for us.

B.P. Koirala

Why is the ropeway closed after the year 2046?

It would have been better if the ropeway had been maintained and resumed its service.

Those who know pelting stones and slaming the king, have reached in the Singhadurwar. They decided to close the ropeway and introduced 884 legislative members.

Shankar Baba

The United States played a leading role in the early conceptualization and development of high-speed rail (HSR) technology. However, after World War II, America's transportation policy prioritized roads and private vehicles, sidelining the potential of bullet trains. In contrast, Japan embraced this possibility and, in 1964, launched the world's first HSR service—the Shinkansen—on the Tokyo–Osaka route. Following its success, countries like France and Germany also began developing HSR networks.

For distances between approximately 150 to 700 kilometers, bullet trains are considered faster, more convenient, and cost-effective compared to cars or air travel. In a densely populated country like the U.S., the Los Angeles–San Francisco corridor was identified for HSR development, and the California High-Speed Rail Authority (CHSRA) was established in 1996. High-speed rail was also a key agenda item for then-President Barack Obama during his election campaign.

However, the California HSR project, which began construction in 2015, has progressed more slowly than expected. Major challenges include land acquisition, environmental impact assessments, and securing adequate financial resources. The situation worsened after President Donald Trump later announced that the federal government would no longer provide funding for the project.

In contrast, China began constructing its first HSR line between Beijing and Tianjin in 2005 and brought it into operation by 2008. Since then, in what can only be described as a remarkable feat, China has built a national HSR network exceeding 45,000 kilometers.

This clearly illustrates that even in a powerful, technologically advanced, and resource-rich country like the United States, implementing large-scale infrastructure projects is no easy task. Infrastructure development requires more than just financial resources—it also demands the right policies, technical expertise, effective project management, and strong institutional mechanisms.

Surya Raj Acharya

The major task of the government enjoying a two-thirds majority is to protect those corrupt ministers who transferred staffers at the Bhaktapur Malpot Office to the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA). Protecting ministers who are directly and indirectly involved in millions of crores of bribes and corruption is the prime work of the present government led by K.P. Sharma Ol.

Sishir Khanal

Urgently wanted a cabinet minister to collect bribes. Immediately appoint one bribe minister!

Mohana Ansari

King Mahendra is acknowledged by Nepal and Nepalis as the supreme policeman protecting the integrity and sovereignty of the country. He took the courageous steps to maintain internal peace and security of the country, and defeated the foreign elements. The attempts to divide Nepal into different parts, different classes, and different parties were shattered by the unmatched nation-building of King Mahendra.

Khadgajit Baral, ex-IGP

It is foolish to hope for nectar by planting a poison tree of republicanism, so it has become very necessary to end its roots and restore the royal institution.

Khagendra Raj Poudel

The country is running under the oral orders and interests of the leaders rather than by law.

Yubraj Ghimire

The root cause of the problem is the 12-point agreement, and a move should be initiated for a course correction.

Laxaman Ghimire

Be involved in corruption, if you are exposed, tender resignation and visit nation and abroad freely. If possible, continue your politics.

Binod Tripathi

Excerpted and translated by Sushma Shrestha.