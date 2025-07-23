The National Workers’ Conference of the CPN-UML concluded in Pokhara Wednesday with a series of resolutions, it is learnt.

The conference is to have discussed the role of the party in the ongoing winter session of parliament, the rising costs and the insecurity in society.

The conference decided that the party is to launch an opposition wave in parliament and on the streets. Dates for the agitation are to be set by the Central Organisation Committee this week, it is learnt.

General Secretary Madan Bhandary is said to have placed a resolution in the Pokhara meet which claimed that the international communist movement was continuing in three different courses. The Bhandary reading was that the creation of a socialist society was on the move, that a socialist revolution was being prepared in capitalist countries, and that movement against imperialism and feudalism had begun in Third World countries.

People’s Review, 24 February 1992.