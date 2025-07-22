Rautahat, July 22: Police have seized a large quantity of marijuana from a car with Nepali registration number Ba 3 Cha 6796 near Jhajh Khola in Garuda, Rautahat.

The car was en route from Chandranigahapur to Gaur on Tuesday morning when Garuda police intercepted it and discovered the illegal substance.

According to police, the driver sped off when a team from the Area Police Office (APO), Garuda, attempted to stop the vehicle for a check. The car was later found plunged about 20 feet into a field near Jhajh Khola in Garuda Municipality-5, and the driver had fled the scene.

Police had received information that the red Brezza car was carrying banned narcotics toward the district headquarters, Gaur. The driver reportedly evaded a police checkpoint and fled at high speed before abandoning the vehicle in the field.

The car, retrieved using a crane, contained marijuana, although police have yet to confirm the exact amount.

DSP Rajan Karki of the APO said the driver fled through a sugarcane field after ditching the vehicle in a ditch near Jhajh Khola. Police have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation in the surrounding sugarcane fields.

Authorities suspect that the seized car will help them trace the drug traffickers, and a detailed investigation is underway.

People’s News Monitoring Service