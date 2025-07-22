Repercussions for the Himalayan Republic

By Shashi P.B.B. Malla

Currently, the return of former Federal President Bidya Bhandari to her old political party the CPN-UML as well as her involvement in normal daily politics is dominating the political discussion in the defunct Himalayan Republic.

Ms. Bhandari’s return to normal politics may have punctured the unwritten rules of political ethics, but the Himalayan Republic does not have a great political culture in any case.

There are indeed no legal or constitutional barriers to Bhandari’s return.

Unfortunately, her return will not transform the political morass in the Himalayan Republic, nor ameliorate the human condition for the millions of Nepalese – all terribly disappointed by the non-functioning ‘people’s democracy’.

In this situation, it is astounding that Gopal Khanal could write a piece praising current Prime Minister and UML boss, K.P. Sharma Oli to the high heavens: “Revolving around Oli’s strength” (The Annapurna Express, 16 July).

For Khanal, the question is not who will replace Oli, but how the party can become stronger under his leadership.

Moreover, “Oli remains Nepal’s most competent prime minister in recent times.”

He has made crucial achievements to national development and foreign policy.

“Oli’s leadership is defined by rationality and conviction. He does not bend to populist trends or social media pressures.

Oli’s “decisions are grounded in logic, reason and what he perceives as the national interest.

He avoids “populist” tendencies.

Oli’s “governance style prioritizes sovereignty and

independence.”

According to Khanal, foreign powers [which ones?] and domestic rivals relentless target him [with what?], but Oli stands firm.

Regarding the current leadership challenges facing Oli, Khanal is wholeheartedly in Oli’s support, but conflates the domestic and international spheres.

He writes that weakening his leadership now would not only fragment the UML but also undermine Nepal’s assertiveness on the global stage.

Unfortunately, this is a very rosy description of Oli the man and Oli the administrator of the decrepit Himalayan Republic.

Khanal completely ignores the endemic corruption prevalent in the Himalayan Republic and rampant in the state and society under Oli.

Khanal is a mere propagandist for Oli and the UML and a hard protagonist of a faded and outdated Communist ideology.

He thus writes that at a time when divisive forces seek to destabilize the government and party [ mixing both as in Communist parlance ] CPN-UML leaders and cadres must stand united.

Right Diagnosis/ Wrong Medicine

Then we have the case of the Republica columnist Simone Galimberti who expertly hits the nail on the head:

“The concept of good governance seems elusive, almost alien to the minds of Nepal’s political leaders.”

“Corruption and the unholy nexus among business people, politicians, and bureaucrats have justifiably received much blame.”

Galimberti then writes that the burden of finding a way forward lies with the top leadership of the three major parties after conceding that they all suffer from “indespensibility syndrome”.

He dismisses the widespread talk of the restoration of the monarchy as merely a symptom of a broader malaise with no chance of concrete realization.

It will be upon Rajendra Lingden,MP and Gyanendra Shahi,MP of the Rashtriya Prajatantra Party to prove him wrong.

The writer can be reached at:

Shashimalla125@gmail.com