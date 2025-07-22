Kathmandu, July 22: Amid growing risks of monsoon-related disasters, the government has barred civil servants across all three tiers of government from taking leave or leaving their stations except for essential duties. In-person meetings and seminars have also been suspended.

A meeting of government secretaries made the decision, citing Clause 4(b) of the directive, which restricts all federal, provincial, and local employees from leaving their duty stations or taking leave without coordinating with the Chief District Officer. Ministries have also been instructed not to summon provincial staff for in-person events unless strictly necessary.

The secretaries also directed the concerned ministries, security forces, UN agencies, Red Cross, NGOs, and community-based groups to work under the coordination of the Home Ministry and the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) for preparedness, search, rescue, and relief.

The Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport has been tasked with ensuring quick clearance of blockages along lifeline roads.

Three-Month Dengue Prevention Campaign

Recognizing the spike in dengue infections during the monsoon, the government will launch a three-month nationwide prevention campaign across all three tiers. From mid-July to mid-October, the focus will be on identifying and destroying mosquito breeding sites and larvae. Clean-up and awareness programs will run daily from 9:30 a.m. onward.

Since its first outbreak in 2004, dengue has become a major public health concern in Nepal, particularly during the monsoon season when stagnant water provides ideal conditions for mosquito breeding. Last year, all 77 districts reported dengue outbreaks, prompting the Ministry of Health to roll out a comprehensive national plan for prevention and control.

The campaign includes habitat destruction, sanitation drives, and community education. Additionally, steps will be taken to reduce snakebite fatalities through enhanced awareness and emergency treatment provisions under the Health Ministry’s oversight.

Drought Crisis in Madhesh: Home Ministry Steps In

The meeting also addressed the worsening drought in the Madhesh Province, declared a drought-hit region on July 10. With continued dry spells and failing monsoon rains, farmers are unable to transplant paddy, and many fields are cracking due to water shortages. Tube wells and wells have dried up across the plains.

Only 46% of the 372,645 hectares of paddy-suitable land in Madhesh has been planted, according to the Crop Development and Agro-Biodiversity Conservation Centre. The remaining land remains barren due to insufficient rainfall.

To mitigate the crisis, the Home Ministry will direct Chief District Officers to coordinate immediate interventions for drinking water and irrigation. For issues beyond local capacity, the provincial and federal governments will step in following decisions made by local disaster management committees. The Ministry will report progress to the Prime Minister’s Office.

Meanwhile, the Agriculture Ministry has decided to send a technical team to Madhesh to study short-term and long-term solutions for the ongoing water and farming crisis.

