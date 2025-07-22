Kathmandu, July 21: Top leaders of the Nepali Congress have expressed serious doubts about the ruling CPN-UML's stance on the ‘cooling-off period’ provision, warning that the party’s conduct could endanger the stability of the ruling coalition.

Congress General Secretary Bishwo Prakash Sharma, senior leader Dr. Shekhar Koirala, and party spokesperson Dr. Prakash Sharan Mahat have all voiced concern over UML’s push to amend the provision through the National Assembly. They issued a strong caution on Tuesday, stating that failure to withdraw UML's amendment proposal could bring the ruling alliance to the brink of crisis. Five UML lawmakers have proposed changes to the clause that requires a mandatory break – or "cooling-off period" – before individuals can be reappointed to certain constitutional or bureaucratic posts.

Congress leaders fear that UML's proposal undermines a core element of the bill passed by the House of Representatives. General Secretary Sharma warned that the alliance could fracture if UML proceeds with the amendment. Speaking on the occasion of the 43rd BP Koirala Memorial Day, he stressed that the bill must be corrected via the National Assembly to undo the manipulation that occurred in the lower house.

The cooling-off provision was altered in the version passed by the House compared to the draft approved earlier by the State Affairs and Good Governance Committee. A parliamentary probe committee was even formed to investigate how the clause was changed. Sharma said UML’s recent maneuvering to remove the provision contradicts the consensus reached in the committee and could lead to a "political accident." He added that even within a single party, consensus is hard to achieve—so among coalition partners, undermining a shared understanding would be destabilizing.

“The version passed by the committee must be restored through the National Assembly. If alternative amendments emerge from two coalition partners, it risks creating a rift,” Sharma emphasized.

Also speaking at the BP Koirala Memorial event, leader Dr. Shekhar Koirala criticized UML’s approach, urging Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba to directly engage Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and firmly defend the need to retain the cooling-off provision. Koirala admitted that lawmakers had erred by not reviewing the bill properly before its passage and accepted partial responsibility for the oversight. He even confronted committee chair Ramhari Khatiwada, asking whether just signing the bill was enough without reading it.

Koirala accused UML lawmakers of using the guise of a technical amendment to launch an attack on Congress's fundamental values by proposing to strike off the cooling-off clause altogether.

Meanwhile, party spokesperson Dr. Mahat was unequivocal: Congress will not compromise on the matter. Mahat stated that the provision passed unanimously by the committee was ignored when the bill reached the full House, which led to the formation of an investigation committee. “The Congress stands by its original position. This was a unanimously agreed matter at the committee level. Congress cannot compromise. The cooling-off period must be enforced,” he said.

The dispute reflects growing friction within the ruling coalition, as UML’s moves are increasingly viewed by Congress as attempts to tilt the balance of power and weaken institutional safeguards.

People’s News Monitoring Service