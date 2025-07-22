Kathmandu, July 22: The 43rd Memorial Day of Bishweshwar Prasad (BP) Koirala, Nepal’s first democratically elected Prime Minister, is being observed across the country today with various commemorative programs honoring his remarkable contributions to Nepal’s political, literary, and social spheres.

Koirala, who led a relentless struggle for the establishment of democracy in Nepal, passed away on July 21, 1982 (6th of Saun, 2039 BS). Born on September 9, 1914 (24th of Bhadra, 1971 BS), he became the country’s first elected Prime Minister in May 1959 (Jestha 2016 BS), following the historic parliamentary elections held in 1958 (2015 BS).

Apart from his political legacy, Koirala left a lasting imprint on Nepali literature. He pioneered the psychological realist school of writing in Nepali fiction and published over a dozen literary works. Among his most acclaimed novels are Teen Ghumti, Modi Aain, Hitler ra Yahudi, Sumnima, Narendra Dai, and Babu, Aama ra Chhora. His short story collections include Shwet Bhairavi and Doshi Chashma, while Bishweshwar Prasad Koiralaka Katha ra Kavita, edited by Hariprasad Sharma, offers a curated collection of his stories and poems.

Koirala’s political writings offer a vivid portrayal of Nepal’s political struggles. His Jail Journal, based on his time in Sundarijal prison, Feri Sundarijal, a continuation of his prison memoirs following his dramatic return to Nepal in 1977 (2033 BS), and his Autobiography, based on conversations with senior advocate Ganesh Raj Sharma, serve as vital historical records of Nepal's political transformation.

His essays, including Sahityama Pragatisheelata (Progressivism in Literature), have been published in the literary journal Sisar, edited by Gyannishtha Gyawali, highlighting his intellectual depth and commitment to progressive ideals.

Koirala led the Nepali Congress for decades. After the party secured a two-thirds majority in the 1959 general election, he was sworn in as Prime Minister. During his brief tenure, he initiated crucial land reforms, including the abolition of the Birta land grants and introduced the revolutionary idea that “land belongs to the tiller.”

However, on December 15, 1960 (Poush 1, 2017 BS), his government was overthrown in a royal coup backed by the Royal Nepal Army. Koirala and his ministers, including Speaker Krishna Prasad Bhattarai and Ganesh Man Singh, were imprisoned first in Singha Durbar and later transferred to the military-controlled Sundarijal prison.

After being released in 1968 (2025 BS) for medical treatment, Koirala lived in exile in India for eight years. In a bold and politically charged move, he returned to Nepal on December 31, 1976 (Poush 16, 2033 BS), calling for national unity and reconciliation. Despite facing eight pending charges of treason, he chose to return to his homeland, a decision still regarded as a defining moment in Nepali politics. His call for reconciliation remains relevant to this day.

The Sundarijal facility, where Koirala and other democratic leaders were once imprisoned, was transformed into the BP Memorial Museum and inaugurated on September 9, 2004 (Bhadra 24, 2061 BS), to coincide with his birth anniversary. The museum, damaged during the 2015 earthquake, has since been reconstructed and now showcases personal belongings, rare documents, and historical artifacts—including a fuel tanker used during the 1951 revolution and a Nepal Airlines plane hijacked by the Congress in 1972 to raise funds for its movement.

On the occasion of BP Memorial Day, the Nepali Congress, its sister organizations, and the BP Museum Committee are organizing events nationwide, according to party chief secretary Krishna Prasad Paudel.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation is set to present the BP Koirala National Award at the Prime Minister's official residence in Baluwatar today, Archaeology Officer Bhishma Baskota confirmed.

