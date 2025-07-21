Kathmandu, July 20: Nepali Congress leader Shekhar Koirala has criticized the CPN-UML's proposal to remove the "cooling-off period" provision, calling it objectionable. In a statement shared via social media, he accused the UML of displaying double standards and betraying the people, democracy, and the ruling coalition.

"The amendment proposed by UML lawmakers in the National Assembly regarding the Federal Civil Service Bill is objectionable. Instructing their lawmakers to push such an amendment, despite prior consensus among coalition parties and a unanimous decision in the committee, is not only a display of double standards but also a betrayal of the nation, its people, democracy, and the coalition," Koirala said.

He further stressed that the amendment must not be allowed to pass. "The Nepali Congress must demand the UML's official stance on this matter. Together, we must ensure that the UML's amendment is rejected. The cooling period must remain — it will remain. No one should be in doubt," he asserted.

The UML has formally submitted an amendment proposal to the National Assembly, seeking to remove the provision related to the cooling-off period.

People’s News Monitoring Service