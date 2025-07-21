Kathmandu, July 20: District presidents of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) from the Karnali Province have jointly appealed to revoke the disciplinary action taken against party Vice President Mukundashyam Giri.

Issuing a joint statement from nine districts, the leaders have demanded that Giri be reinstated to his former position immediately. They warned that removing Giri would weaken the party’s organizational strength in Karnali, and urged party President Rajendra Lingden to withdraw what they called an "unconstitutional action."

Giri has been active in the party since its establishment. He was removed from his post after co-signing a statement, along with three other senior leaders, questioning Lingden’s leadership and party operations.

The statement was issued by Senior Vice President Bikram Pandey, Vice President Giri, and General Secretaries Dr. Dhawal Shamsher Rana and Kunti Shah.

Following the internal dissent, Lingden imposed a ban on party members from speaking or writing about internal party matters on social media, warning of disciplinary action against those who violate the order.

Giri, who was stripped of his position, has filed a complaint with the Election Commission on Sunday, claiming the action against him was illegal.

The joint appeal was signed by Krishna Bikram Shah (President, Jajarkot), Bhakta Bahadur Shahi (President, Dailekh), Hansha Bahadur Malla (President, Kalikot), Raj Bahadur Malla (President, Mugu – consented but signature pending due to technical reasons), Bed Bahadur Shahi (President, Jumla), Binod Kumar Shah (President, West Rukum), Prem Bahadur Rawat (Vice President, Humla), and Anju Basyal (Vice President, Surkhet). The district convention in Salyan has been completed, but the district president is yet to be elected.

