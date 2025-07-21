Biratnagar, July 21: Rajkumar Timilsina, convicted by the Supreme Court in the infamous 'dark file' fake audio scandal involving top justices, legal professionals, and media entrepreneurs, has been arrested from Itahari after months on the run.

The Supreme Court had sentenced Timilsina to six months in prison for producing and circulating fabricated audio clips that attempted to malign the judiciary and manipulate public perception. Following the verdict, he had gone into hiding—until Sunday, when police apprehended him from Pachrukhi in Itahari-5.

According to DSP Laxmi Bhandari of the Area Police Office Itahari, Timilsina was arrested after he got entangled in a financial dispute between two women. “He was initially evasive about his identity,” DSP Bhandari said. “He claimed his name was different, gave Ilam as his hometown, and presented himself as someone else. But upon checking his identification documents, we confirmed he was the same fugitive convicted by the Supreme Court.”

The arrest was coincidental. Police had reached the location after receiving a complaint about the altercation between the two women. Timilsina’s involvement in the dispute led to his detention. Only after he was brought to the police office and his ID was verified did the authorities realize they had captured a wanted man.

Timilsina, who hails from Godawari-10 in Lalitpur, had reportedly been living and working in the eastern region since the court verdict. In his statement to police, he admitted to working as a woodworker in Dhankuta during his time in hiding.

The authorities are now preparing to send Timilsina to prison to serve his sentence, as per the Supreme Court’s order delivered on 14 Asoj by a full bench of the apex court.

The arrest brings a dramatic end to the manhunt for one of the central figures in a case that raised serious questions about digital misinformation, misuse of technology, and efforts to undermine the judiciary’s integrity.

People’s News Monitoring Service