Kathmandu, July 21: Former Chief of Madhesh Province, Rajesh Jha (Ahiraj), has been arrested on charges of rape. The Kathmandu District Court had issued an arrest warrant against him.

Based on the court’s authorization, police detained him and have been granted a five-day extension for further investigation, according to SP Apil Raj Bohara of the Kathmandu District Police Range.

The arrest warrant was issued on April 7 (Chaitra 25). A young woman had filed a formal complaint against him at the Kathmandu District Police Office, prompting the investigation and subsequent arrest.

Jha was appointed Chief of Madhesh Province on February 19, 2021 (Falgun 7, 2077 BS).

People's News Monitoring Service