Kathmandu, July 20: Chief Secretary Ek Narayan Aryal has stated that if there was any irregularity related to the ‘cooling-off period’, the responsibility lies with the chairperson of the parliamentary committee and the committee secretariat.

Speaking at a meeting of the parliamentary special investigation committee formed to probe the irregularities in the Civil Service Bill, Aryal claimed that bureaucrats had no role in amending the bill. “Employees have no role in altering the bill,” he said. “The full responsibility must be borne by the chairperson of the parliamentary committee and the committee secretariat.”

Aryal said he did not believe anyone had acted with ill intent regarding the ‘cooling-off period’, though he admitted that human error could have occurred.

A parliamentary probe committee was formed after irregularities were found when the Civil Service Bill was passed by the State Affairs and Good Governance Committee under the House of Representatives. The committee is currently investigating the matter.

In the course of the investigation, Chief Secretary Aryal stated he had no knowledge of any wrongdoing. “I was not adequately involved in the process of preparing the report on the Civil Service Bill,” he said.

He also revealed that until the committee made the report public, it had not been shared with the joint secretaries of the Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration or the Ministry of Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs. Aryal added that even the secretaries of both ministries were kept out of the Civil Service Bill drafting process.

Chief Secretary Aryal also expressed frustration, stating that politicians do not trust civil servants. “Politicians have no faith in the bureaucracy. I’ve been working for 34 years—should I retire being labeled unfit?” he questioned. “They appoint us, and then they themselves distrust us?”

He further lamented that even lobbying carried out in the interest of professional welfare was unnecessarily criticized by politicians. “Should our lobbying for professional interests be reduced to something like Deusi-Bhailo?” he said.

Aryal also pointed out that the provision of a ‘cooling-off period’ would bar recently retired employees from being reappointed, while those who retired two years ago would still be eligible—thereby creating a situation where wrongdoers benefit. “The very people whose mistakes brought about the debate on the ‘cooling-off period,’ and for whom the law is now being made, will end up benefitting from the provision,” he said.

People’s News Monitoring Service