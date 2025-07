Kathmandu, July 21: The Election Commission has set to hold by-election in constituency-3 of Rupandehi district on November 3 this year.

The electoral constituency was remained vacant after the death of Dipak Bohara, who was elected the member of parliament from there.

The nomination will be held on October 7 while the final name-list of candidates will be published on October 9.

People’s News Monitoring Service.