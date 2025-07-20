Kathmandu, July 20: Prakash Man Singh, former vice president of the Nepali Congress and current Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Urban Development, has indicated his intention to run again for the party presidency.

When asked about the role he is eyeing in the upcoming general convention, Singh responded by outlining his political journey—from starting as a grassroots party worker to serving as Kathmandu District President, Central Committee member, elected General Secretary, and Vice President. He noted that aside from the positions of party president and prime minister, he has held nearly all key roles, suggesting that his focus is now on leading the party.

Singh said that internal discussions are currently taking place. “I’m in talks with party colleagues, and I’ve always approached my responsibilities with sincerity,” he stated. He added that during his visits to districts, many party members have expressed their support for him becoming president.

Reflecting on his early political life, Singh emphasized that he did not join politics with aspirations for office but to contribute to the people’s empowerment and fight against autocracy. “We stepped into politics knowing the risks—it wasn’t about personal gain, but about restoring democracy,” he said.

He recalled the oppressive environment in which he began his political career, marked by arrests, surveillance, and bans on political activity. He also highlighted the difficult times that followed the king’s takeover, which posed a direct threat to democratic governance.

Given Singh’s long-standing involvement and leadership roles within the party, his possible candidacy for the presidency could significantly shape the internal politics of the Nepali Congress as it heads toward its next general convention.

