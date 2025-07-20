Kathmandu, July 20: Saudi Arabian Prince Al-Waleed bin Khalid bin Talal Al Saud, who remained in a coma for two decades, has passed away.

He had been kept in a coma for 20 years after suffering severe injuries in a car accident. Due to his prolonged unconscious state, he was widely known as the "Sleeping Prince."

According to Gulf News, the prince was just 15 years old and undergoing military training in London in 2005 when the accident occurred. The crash caused severe brain trauma and internal bleeding.

Despite the involvement of both American and Spanish medical teams in his treatment, Prince Waleed never regained full consciousness. His condition over the past two decades had evoked global sympathy and attention.

Though unconscious, he occasionally displayed slight involuntary body movements, which gave some hope. For this reason, his father, Prince Khalid, publicly rejected doctors' advice to remove life support systems. He continued to hope for a divine miracle, always believing his son would recover.

People’s News Monitoring Service