Kathmandu, July 20: Due to the flooding of the Lhende Khola, the Safrukhunsi-Rasuwagadhi section of the highway linking China with Nepal was swept away. The highway has come into operation after maintenance.

Chief District Officer of Rasuwa, Arjun Poudel, said that in the first phase, the road has been brought into one-way operation from this afternoon.

He informed that the highway up to Rasuwagadhi has been opened with the help of Dozers and Excavators of the Roads Department, Rasuwagadhi and Bhotekoshi Hydropower Project, for the operation of the road and light vehicles are currently plying.

Due to the flood, the road has been damaged in dozens of places from Saffrubesi to Rasuwagadhi and the opening of the new 'track' has taken weeks because the geographical situation in Lingling is weak and uncomfortable.

The Trishuli-Rasuwagadhi Road Improvement Project has said that light vehicles leaving Kathmandu will now reach directly to Rasuwagadhi. The head of the project, Khadgalal Shrestha, informed that large freight vehicles will be allowed to operate gradually after the newly mined soil freezes.



The security personnel have also been requested to operate vehicles only after understanding the condition of the road in view of the possibility of flooding due to sand on the foot of the Bhotekoshi road in these two places, between Lingling and Timure and Tatopani.

People’s News Monitoring Service.