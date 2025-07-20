Kathmandu, July 20: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s much-anticipated visit to India is set to take place on September 16 (Bhadra 31). Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended a formal invitation to his Nepali counterpart for a two-day visit.

According to a source at the Office of the Prime Minister, this is expected to be Oli’s shortest visit to India so far. The Nepali government delegation will depart for New Delhi on September 16 and return to Kathmandu the following day, September 17 (Ashoj 1).

“A major agenda is unlikely to be pursued this time,” said a source close to the Prime Minister. “The focus will be on strengthening bilateral ties, continuing past agreements, and moving forward on some new projects. The Border Working Group (BWG) meeting at the home secretary level will take place in Delhi ahead of the visit. Nepal has already begun preparations.”

A meeting is being held today, Sunday, to prepare for the BWG session.

During the BIMSTEC Summit held in Bangkok in March 2025, Prime Minister Oli and Indian Prime Minister Modi failed to hold a warm one-on-one meeting. It is believed that issues such as the Nepal-India border dispute and Nepal’s updated political map were raised at the time. These topics are expected to be prioritized at the very beginning of Oli’s upcoming Delhi visit.

Nepal had previously amended its constitution to incorporate the updated map including Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh, and Kalapani — a move that India has strongly objected to. During his earlier tenure, Prime Minister Oli had led the constitutional amendment with consensus from all major political parties.

Modi’s Possible Visit to Nepal in November

Previously, India had not accepted Oli’s invitation for Prime Minister Modi to visit Kathmandu. However, this time the Indian side has assured that Modi could visit Nepal in the third week of November (first week of Kartik). However, instead of coming to Kathmandu, Modi may visit a site of religious, tourism, or trade importance in Nepal, where Prime Minister Oli is expected to receive him.Sources have also indicated that Modi’s upcoming Nepal visit will be brief.

People’s News Monitoring Servic