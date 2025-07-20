Kathmandu, July 20: An understanding has been reached between Prime Minister and UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli and former President and UML leader Bidhya Bhandari to move forward amicably by resolving the internal feud.

During one-on-one talks at the party's central office in Chassyel today, the two leaders concluded that they would move forward by consensus and understanding rather than dividing the other.



Informing about the results of the one-on-one meeting between the two towering leaders, the head of the party's publicity department, Rajendra Gautam, said that the discussions have progressed positively and politics will take the relationship forward.



The two leaders said today that they have kept their positions open and have agreed that there is no longer any situation in which they can divide each other and move forward.



He said that now the activities in the party have been concluded to move forward through consensus and discussion.



Gautam said that there was no situation to move forward by prohibiting each other.

People’s News Monitoring Service.