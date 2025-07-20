Kathmandu, July 20:The long-stalled Nepal-India Home Secretary-level meeting, which has not taken place for the past nine years, is set to be held this week. Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak shared this information during a meeting of the National Concerns and Strengthening of Federalism Committee under the National Assembly.

The meeting will be led by the Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs and will include senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Office of the Prime Minister, the Department of Survey, Nepal Police, Armed Police Force, and representatives from relevant Indian institutions.

According to Minister Lekhak, the agenda will include discussions on controlling cross-border crimes and maintenance of border pillars. He emphasized the significance of the meeting in managing cross-border movements as well.

While international border demarcation and related issues are addressed by a separate mechanism, Lekhak stated that the Home Secretary-led mechanism is responsible for controlling crimes occurring along the border.

He also noted that Nepal is still operating under the Police Act enacted in 1955 (2012 BS), and that a new police-related bill is currently under consideration in Parliament after 70 years. He expressed confidence that the bill will empower the police and further contribute to maintaining peace and security.

People's News Monitoring Service