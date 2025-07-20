Kathmandu, July 20: Foreign investors have committed to investing more than four billion rupees through the automatic system. The Department of Industries has said that an investment commitment of Rs 4.61 billion has been received from the online-based system launched since Baisakh.



Applications and approvals related to industries with a total capital of up to Rs 50 crore and industries where foreign investment can be made will be done through this system. Through this system, foreign investors can apply for investment in Nepal from wherever they are.

People’s News Monitoring Service.