Kathmandu, July 20: The Verdict Implementation Directorate has issued a directive to the Election Commission, instructing it to implement the Supreme Court’s order to grant voting rights to Nepali citizens residing abroad.

Last Thursday, the Directorate sent a letter to the Election Commission, calling for the enforcement of the court’s order to allow Nepali citizens employed abroad to vote.

According to Suman Ghimire, spokesperson for the Election Commission, the Verdict Implementation Directorate has instructed the Commission to implement the Supreme Court's decision that seeks to ensure voting rights for Nepalis living overseas.

“The directive holds significance—it concerns implementing a Supreme Court verdict,” Ghimire stated. He further noted that the Election Commission had already submitted a draft bill to the Ministry of Home Affairs to amend the law to enable overseas voting.

“Following this directive from the Verdict Implementation Directorate, the Commission will now inform the Home Ministry about this recent push,” he added.

The Supreme Court had, as far back as 7 Chaitra 2074 (March 21, 2018), issued an order to arrange the necessary legal and infrastructural framework to grant voting rights to Nepalis living abroad. The recent directive has been issued due to the failure to implement that ruling to date.