Kathmandu, July 20: A dispute over the Department of Passports’ decision to award a Rs. 7.66 billion contract for 6.4 million e-passports to two German companies has reached the Supreme Court. The contract, split between Veridos GmbH and Muhlbauer ID Services, triggered controversy after French tech firm IDEMIA alleged irregularities in the bidding process.

The department approved the five-year deal in early June 2025 (Jestha 22, 2082 BS), prompting IDEMIA to seek a review with the Public Procurement Review Committee. When the committee failed to act, IDEMIA escalated the matter to the Supreme Court. Soon after, advocate Kusum Kishor Koirala also filed a public interest litigation (PIL), accusing the department of violating the Public Procurement Act 2063, Procurement Rules 2064, and bid terms.

In response, the department defended its decision, citing lower costs. The previous 34-page passport cost USD 10.13 each, while the new passports would cost less than USD 8.62. The department claimed the joint German bid undercut IDEMIA’s by USD 1.7 million (Rs. 230 million), offering a per-unit rate of USD 8.61 compared to IDEMIA’s USD 8.87.

The department also warned that halting the current procurement may force dependency on existing suppliers at higher future costs, describing the legal challenge as having “malicious intent.” Director General Tirtharaj Aryal emphasized the risks of disruption in passport supply.

Under the agreement, Muhlbauer secured “Package 1” (application systems, data management, distribution) worth Rs. 1.55 billion, while Veridos won “Package 2” (blank passport supply and personalization) worth Rs. 6.11 billion.

Following the PIL filed in early July (Asar 16), the Supreme Court issued a show-cause notice on Asar 17 and instructed the department on Asar 29 to present further evidence. The Ministry of Finance has allocated around Rs. 12 billion for e-passport procurement in the current fiscal year (2081/82 BS).