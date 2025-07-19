Kathmandu, July 19: Nepal received approximately Rs 65 billion in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) during the fiscal year 2081/82 (2024/25). According to data released by the Department of Industry, FDI amounting to Rs 64.96 billion was approved for 840 industries between Shrawan 1, 2081, and Ashad end, 2082.

The department's statistics show that the approved FDI last year was distributed among 824 small, 10 medium, and 6 large-scale industries.

According to the department’s detailed breakdown, Rs 30.90 billion was approved for 84 service-based industries. The tourism sector saw FDI approval of Rs 26.82 billion across 304 industries.

Meanwhile, 55 manufacturing industries received approval for Rs 3.84 billion, 382 information technology-based industries for Rs 1.84 billion, and 12 agriculture-based industries for Rs 1.46 billion.

In the infrastructure sector, Rs 50 million in FDI was approved, while the energy sector received Rs 25.5 million in approved investments, according to department figures.

To date, the Department of Industry has approved FDI worth Rs 594.70 billion for 7,239 industries across Nepal.

People's News Monitoring Service