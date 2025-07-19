Kathmandu, July 19: Madhav Kumar Nepal, Chairperson of the CPN (Unified Socialist), has emphasized the importance of unity among political groups and communist parties that share similar ideologies and principles. Speaking at a program held on Friday to officially announce the merger of the CPN (Unified Socialist) and the CPN National Unity Campaign, he highlighted that bringing together scattered communist forces is essential to strengthen the leftist and revolutionary movement aimed at national development and public welfare.

He pointed out that alliances with like-minded parties are significant for reinforcing party structures, expressing confidence that the unification with the National Unity Campaign would enhance the party's strength. However, he ruled out any possibility of reuniting with the CPN (UML), citing fundamental ideological differences and the positions taken by UML leaders as major obstacles to reconciliation.

The former prime minister also claimed that his party’s ideological clarity has been influential in shaping national politics. Echoing these views, senior leader Jhalanath Khanal stressed the need for unity among the leftist forces that once fought together against authoritarianism. He added that the door for potential reunification with the CPN (UML) should remain open if there is a broader realignment of leftist parties in the future.

Meanwhile, Campaign Coordinator Bamdev Gautam announced that he, along with a 75-member central committee, had joined the CPN (Unified Socialist). He expressed satisfaction with the merger, saying their shared mission is to build a socialist system in Nepal. Gautam remarked that he would consider his life truly fulfilled if he could witness socialism established in the country and be a part of that transformation. He further committed to working actively to energize and strengthen the party organization.

People's News Monitoring Service