Kathmandu, July 19: The Loktantrik Samajwadi Party (LSP), headed by Mahantha Thakur, plans to send the party's senior co-chairman, Sarbendranath Shukla, to the government by recalling Minister Sarat Singh Bhandari from the cabinet.

According to party general secretary and spokesperson Manish Kumar Mishra, Labour, Employment and Social Security Minister Sarat Singh Bhandari, a senior leader of the party, has been recalled. The party sent Bhandari to the government for one year. The Prime Minister knows this. "There was a good consensus among our party leaders," he said.



Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has become dissatisfied with the poor performance evaluation of the ministers. PM Oli has also wished to reshuffle his cabinet based on the performance of the ministers. However, without consent from Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba, Oli alone cannot reshuffle the cabinet.

People’s News Monitoring Service.