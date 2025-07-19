Kathmandu, July 19: Meteorologists have predicted that heavy rainfall will begin tonight and spread across the country by Monday. The intense showers are expected to start from eastern Nepal and gradually move westward.

“From Saturday night, heavy rainfall will begin in eastern Nepal,” said meteorologist Binod Pokharel. “Heavy rain is expected across the country until Monday, so people should remain alert.”

Meteorologist and disaster management expert Dharma Raj Upreti said the downpour will start around 3–4 AM on Sunday from Koshi Province and will spread to Bagmati, Gandaki, and Lumbini Provinces during the day.

“There is a high possibility of heavy rainfall in areas including the Chure region of the Far-West, as well as most parts of Doti, Dadeldhura, and Baitadi from early Monday,” he said. “Northern parts of Kailali and Kanchanpur are also likely to receive heavy rain.”

He added that the Surkhet region of Karnali Province is also expected to witness heavy rainfall on Monday. In contrast, only light to moderate rain is expected in the eastern Tarai and Madhes regions.

“Given the likelihood of active monsoon conditions from Sunday to Tuesday, there is a risk of floods, landslides, and inundation, so caution is essential,” Upreti warned.

The Department of Hydrology and Meteorology has also forecast heavy rainfall in Koshi Province on Sunday afternoon and light to moderate rain at night. Light to moderate rain is also expected in Madhes Province.

According to the department, Bagmati Province may experience moderate to heavy rain during the day and light to moderate rain at night. Similarly, both daytime and nighttime rain ranging from moderate to heavy is likely in Gandaki, Lumbini, and Karnali Provinces. The Far-West Province is also expected to witness moderate to heavy rainfall throughout the day and night.

People’s News Monitoring Service