Kathmandu, July 19: The government has terminated 120 contracts under the Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport within a year.

According to Ministry Secretary Keshav Kumar Sharma, the ministry had identified 586 contracts as non-performing after conducting a study on problematic contracts. Among them, 120 contracts have been officially terminated.

Similarly, he informed that the process of resolving issues for 151 problematic contracts has been initiated based on the nature of the problems.

He also added that further studies are being carried out to find appropriate solutions for the remaining problematic contracts.

“It is often said that the government never cancels contracts,” Sharma remarked during a press conference held at the ministry on Friday, “but we have terminated 120 contracts this year.”