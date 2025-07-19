Kathmandu, July 19: Dr. Baburam Bhattarai, Chairperson of Nepal Socialist Party (Naya Shakti) and former Prime Minister, has raised serious concerns over the return of former President and Vice President to active politics.

Referring to the political engagement of former President and former Vice President within UML and Maoist parties, Bhattarai said the ongoing debate and controversy raises grave questions about the health, dignity, and sustainable stability of Nepal’s fledgling federal democratic republic.

He commented that the return of former President Bidya Devi Bhandari and former Vice President Nanda Kishor Pun to active politics is not merely a matter of personal or partisan concern.

Posting on social media Friday evening, Bhattarai said their renewed political activism is deeply connected to the national interest, the spirit of republicanism, and the character of the governance system.

Although the Constitution and laws do not prohibit former Presidents or Vice Presidents from returning to politics, Bhattarai argued that the issue is tied to moral values, public interest, and international norms.

Citing examples from republican nations like India, where former Presidents have refrained from returning to partisan politics after completing their tenure, he wrote, “From Rajendra Prasad to Pranab Mukherjee, none of them tried to return to their parties.” He emphasized that although Nepal’s Constitution has placed the President in a ceremonial role, former heads of state should detach themselves from partisan leanings to uphold the dignity of the office.

Noting that both Bhandari and Pun come from communist backgrounds, Bhattarai pointed out that Nepal’s current multi-party competitive system has already rejected the old “party-state” model. He added, “If they are still guided by a one-party mindset, that is inappropriate.”

Expressing dissatisfaction with Bhandari’s recent remark that she rejoined UML “to defend the ideology of people’s multiparty democracy ,” Bhattarai responded, “Such a statement itself goes against the core of people’s multiparty democracy or Ja. Ba. Ja, and adds confusion within the communist movement.”

Finally, underlining the current need for visionary statespersons rather than traditional partisan leaders, he concluded, “How can it be wrong for the people to expect such maturity from our former President and Vice President, who once made immense contributions to the federal democratic republic? Vignyeshu Kimadhikam, Ityalam (For the wise, this much is enough—nothing more needs to be said!).”

People’s News Monitoring Service