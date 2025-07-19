Kathmandu, July 19: The Cyber Bureau is set to come into operation with a financial aid of one billion rupees from the Korean government. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deepak Thapa informed that the construction of the bureau's building has been completed, and only the installation of necessary equipment remains.

Speaking at a meeting of the Federalism Strengthening and National Concerns Committee under the National Assembly on Friday, IGP Thapa stated that the use of technology has become the main challenge for security in the present time.

Highlighting that crimes such as theft and fraud are increasingly being committed through technology, the police chief emphasized the need to technologically empower the police to effectively control technology-driven crimes.

He also clarified that the police have been receiving support from various donor agencies to combat cybercrime, with notable assistance from Interpol. He mentioned ongoing efforts to make police officers involved in crime investigation more technology-friendly.

According to IGP Thapa, the cyber bureau being built with the Korean government’s one billion rupee support will significantly strengthen the human resources deployed in cyber operations.

People’s News Monitoring Service